Union Cabinet approves opening of Indian Mission in Lithuania

New Delhi: Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has accorded approval to the opening of a new Indian Mission in Lithuania in 2022.

Opening of Indian Mission in Lithuania will help expand India’s diplomatic footprint, deepen political relations and strategic cooperation, enable growth of bilateral trade, investment and economic engagements, facilitate stronger people-to-people contacts, allow for more sustained political outreach in multilateral fora and help garner support for India’s foreign policy objectives. Indian Mission in Lithuania will also better assist the Indian community and protect their interests.

The decision to open a new Indian Mission in Lithuania is a forward-looking step in pursuit of our national priority of growth and development or ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’. Enhancement of India’s diplomatic presence will, inter-alia, provide market access for Indian companies and bolster Indian exports of goods and services. This would have a direct impact in augmenting domestic production and employment in line with our goal of a self-reliant India or ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.