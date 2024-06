New Delhi: Union Cabinet approves Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2024-25. In the 2018-19 Union Budget, the Government of India had taken a policy decision of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times the All-India weighted average cost of production

The increase in MSP for Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2024-25 is in line with this principle