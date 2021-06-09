Union Cabinet approves Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for Kharif Crops for marketing season 2021-22

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for all mandated Kharif crops for marketing season 2021-22.

Government has increased the MSP of Kharif crops for marketing season 2021-22, to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce. The highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for sesamum (Rs. 452 per quintal) followed by tur and urad (Rs. 300 per quintal each). In case of groundnut and nigerseed, there has been an increase of Rs 275 per quintal and Rs 235 per quintal respectively in comparison to last year. The differential remuneration is aimed at encouraging crop diversification.

Minimum Support Prices for all Kharif crops for marketing season 2021-22 are as follows:

 

Crop

 

 MSP 2020-21

 

 MSP 2021-22

 

 Cost* of production 2021-22 (Rs/quintal)

 

 Increase in MSP

(Absolute)

 

 Return over cost (in per cent)

 
Paddy (Common)

 

 1868

 

 1940

 

 1293

 

 72

 

 50

 
Paddy (GradeA)^

 

1888

 

 1888

 

 1960

 

 

 72

 

 
Jowar (Hybrid)

 

 2620

 

 2738

 

 1825

 

 118

 

 50

 
Jowar (Maldandi)^

 

 2640

 

 2758

 

 

 118

 

 
Bajra

 

 2150

 

 2250

 

 1213

 

 100

 

 85

 
Ragi

 

 3295

 

 3377

 

 2251

 

 82

 

 50

 
Maize

 

 1850

 

 1870

 

 1246

 

 20

 

 50

 
Tur (Arhar)

 

 6000

 

 6300

 

 3886

 

 300

 

 62

 
Moong

 

 7196

 

 7275

 

 4850

 

 79

 

 50

 
Urad

 

 6000

 

 6300

 

 3816

 

 300

 

 65

 
Groundnut

 

 5275

 

 5550

 

 3699

 

 275

 

 50

 
Sunflower Seed

 

 5885

 

 6015

 

 4010

 

 130

 

 50

 
Soyabean (yellow)

 

 3880

 

 3950

 

 2633

 

 70

 

 50

 
Sesamum

 

 6855

 

 7307

 

 4871

 

 452

 

 50

 
Nigerseed

 

 6695

 

 6930

 

 4620

 

 235

 

 50

 
Cotton (Medium Staple)

 

 5515

 

 5726

 

 3817

 

 211

 

 50

 
Cotton (Long Staple)^

 

 5825

 

 6025

 

 

 200

 

 

 

* Refers to comprehensive cost which includes all paid on costs such as those incurred on account of hired human labour, bullock labour machine labour, rent paid for leased in land, expenses incurred on use of material inputs like seeds, fertilizers, manures, irrigation charges, depreciation on implements and farm buildings, interest on working capital, diesel/electricity for operation of pump sets etc., miscellaneous expenses and imputed value of family labour.

^ Cost data are not separately compiled for Paddy (Grade A), Jowar (Maldandi) and Cotton (Long staple)

The increase in MSP for Kharif Crops for marketing season 2021-22 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSPs at a level of at least 1.5 times of the All-India weighted average Cost of Production (CoP), aiming at reasonably fair remuneration for the farmers. The expected returns to farmers over their cost of production are estimated to be highest in case of Bajra (85%) followed by urad (65%) and tur (62%). For rest of the crops, return to farmers over their cost of production is estimated to be at least 50%.

Concerted efforts were made over the last few years to realign the MSPs in favour of oilseeds, pulses and coarse cereals to encourage farmers shift to larger area under these crops and adopt best technologies and farm practices, to correct demand – supply imbalance. The added focus on nutri-rich nutri-cereals is to incentivize its production in the areas where rice-wheat cannot be grown without long term adverse implications for groundwater table.

Besides, the Umbrella Scheme “Pradhan Mantri AnnadataAaySanraksHan Abhiyan’ (PM-AASHA) announced by the government in 2018 will aid in providing remunerative return to farmers for their produce. The Umbrella Scheme consists of three sub-schemes i.e. Price Support Scheme (PSS), Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (PDPS) and Private Procurement & Stockist Scheme (PPSS) on a pilot basis.

With an aim to attain self-sufficiency in the production of pulses, a special Kharif strategy has been prepared for implementation in the ensuing Kharif 2021 season. A detailed plan for both area expansion and productivity enhancement for Tur, Moong, and Urad has been formulated. Under the strategy, all the available high-yielding varieties (HYVs) of seeds will be distributed free of cost to increase area through intercropping and sole crop. Similarly, for Oilseeds, the Government of India has approved an ambitious plan for the free distribution of high-yielding varieties of seeds to the farmers for the Kharif season 2021 in the form of mini-kits. The special Kharif program will bring an additional 6.37 lakh hectare area under oilseeds and is likely to produce 120.26 lakh quintals of oilseeds and edible oil amounting to 24.36 lakh quintals.

