Union Cabinet approves Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for copra season 2023

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, CCEA, today approved Minimum Support Prices for copra for 2023 season. Addressing media after the Cabinet Meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said , the MSP for fair average quality of milling copra has been fixed at 10 thousand 860 rupees per quintal. He said, MSP for ball copra has been fixed at 11 thousand 750 rupees per quintal. He said, this is an increase of 270 rupees per quintal for milling copra and 750 rupees per quintal for ball copra over the previous season.