Union Cabinet approves extension of applicability of New Investment Policy-2012 for three units of Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited

New Delhi: Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has given approval for the proposal of the Department of Fertilizers for extension of applicability of New Investment Policy (NIP)-2012 for the three units of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) viz. Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni.

HURL, incorporated on 15th June, 2016 is a Joint Venture Company by Coal India Limited (CIL), NTPC Limited (NTPC) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL). HURL is reviving the erstwhile Gorakhpur and Sindri Units of FCIL and Barauni Unit of GFCL by setting up new gas based Urea Plants with the installed capacity of 12.7 Lakh Metric Ton Per Annum each (ILMTPA). The cost of three HURL Urea projects is Rs. 25,120 crore. GAIL is supplying Natural Gas to these three units of HURL.

The state-of-the-art based HURL Plants are a part of the initiative taken by the Government to revive the closed urea units of SCIL/HFCL in order to achieve self-sufficiency in urea sector. The commissioning of the three units will add 38.1 LMTPA indigenous urea production in the country and help to realize the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister to make India ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) in the urea production. The Project will not only improve the availability of fertilizer to farmers but will also give a boost to the economy in the region including development of infrastructure like roads, railways, ancillary industry etc. besides ensuring food security to the nation.

All three HURL units have various unique features like state of the art blast proof control room equipped with DCS (Distributed Control System), ESD (Emergency Shutdown System) and environment Monitoring Systems. There is no offsite waste water disposal in these plants. The systems are operated by the highly motivated, dedicated, well trained Operators. HURL-Gorakhpur unit has India’s first Air Operated Bulled Proof Rubber Dam of 65 mtrs length and 2 mtrs height.

These three facilities integrate the world’s best technologies aiming to meet the demand for urea in Seven States of India, namely Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha.