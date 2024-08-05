Union Cabinet Approves Assistance for 3 Crore Additional Rural and Urban Households Under PMAY-U

Land’ and ‘Colonization’ are State subjects. Therefore, schemes related to housing for their citizens are implemented by States/Union Territories (UTs). However, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs supplements the efforts of States/UTs by providing Central Assistance under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) since 25.06.2015 to provide pucca houses with basic civic amenities to all eligible urban beneficiaries across the country.

Based on project proposals submitted by the State/UT Governments under PMAY-U, a total of 118.64 lakh houses, with a total investment of ₹8.07 lakh crore including Central Assistance of ₹2.0 lakh crore, have been sanctioned by the Ministry, out of which 114.40 lakh have been grounded and 85.43 lakh are completed/delivered to the beneficiaries in urban areas so far. As per information submitted by States/UTs and Primary Lending Institutions (PLIs), a total of 16.79 lakh, 49.63 lakh and 39.44 lakh houses are in the name of men, women and joint ownership respectively. Thus, more than 89 lakh houses are in the name of women either jointly or in sole ownership. Central Assistance of ₹2 lakh crore has been approved under the scheme, of which ₹1.64 lakh crore has been released to States/UTs/Central Nodal Agencies (CNAs). State/UT-wise details of houses sanctioned, grounded, completed/delivered to the beneficiaries along with Central Assistance released since inception is at Annexure.

The Union Cabinet on 10.06.2024 has resolved to provide assistance to 3 crore additional rural and urban households for the construction of houses, to meet the housing requirements arising out of the increase in the number of eligible families. As per the budget 2024-25, PMAY-Urban 2.0 aims to address the housing needs of 1 crore urban poor and middle-class families with an investment of ₹10 lakh crore and Central Assistance of ₹2.20 lakh crore.