Union Cabinet approved a project for saturation of 4G mobile services in uncovered villages at a total cost of 26 thousand 316 crore rupees

Bhubaneswar: Union Cabinet has approved a project for saturation of 4G mobile services in uncovered villages at a total cost of 26 thousand 316 crore rupees.

Briefing reporters in New Delhi after the Cabinet meeting in New Delhi, Electronic and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, the project will provide 4G mobile services in 24 thousand 680 uncovered villages in remote and difficult areas.

The project has a provision to include 20 per cent additional villages on account of rehabilitation, new-settlements and withdrawal of services by existing operators.

He said, in addition, six thousand 279 villages having only 2G and 3G connectivity will be upgraded to 4G. The project will be executed by BSNL using Atmanirbhar Bharat’s 4G technology stack and will be funded through Universal Service Obligation Fund.

The Minister said, the project is a significant step towards the vision of the Government to provide mobile connectivity in rural areas. This project will promote delivery of various e-governance services, banking services, tele-medicine, tele-education etc. through mobile broadband and generate employment in rural areas.

Mr Vaishnaw said, digital inclusion and connectivity for all is an integral part of antyodaya vision of the Government. Last year Government had approved a project for providing 4G mobile services in seven thousand 287 uncovered villages in 44 aspirational districts across five states.