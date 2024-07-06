New Delhi: The Union Budget for the financial year 2024-25 will be presented in the Lok Sabha on July 23. The Budget Session of the Parliament will be held between July 22 and August 12.

Announcing the date, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju posted on X, “Hon’ble President of India, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session, 2024 from 22nd July 2024 to 12 August 2024 (Subject to exigencies of Parliamentary Business).”