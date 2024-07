Experts expect the Union Budget 2024-2025 to emphasize environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives to drive growth and resilience. The World Economic Forum has praised India’s progress in energy transition. Saunak Saha from EY India advocates for increased incentives for green technologies and stricter carbon regulations. Shailendra Singh Rao from Creduce calls for funding in clean energy projects, grid infrastructure, and tax incentives for green development.