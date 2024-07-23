Union Budget 2024-25 Unveils Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024

Ministry of Heavy Industries, vide gazette notification 1334 (E) dated 13th March, 2024, has launched the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) – 2024 to provide further impetus to the green mobility and development of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing eco-system in the country. The Scheme duration is 4 months i.e. April 01, 2024 till July 31, 2024 with an outlay of Rs. 500 crore.

The breakup of scheme outlay for the duration 1st April, 2024 till 31st July, 2024 in terms of fund allocation and maximum number of vehicles to be supported sub-component-wise, is as under:-

S. No. Component/ categories of vehicles Maximum number of EVs to be supported Total outlay (Rs. In crore) 1 e-2w 3,33,387 333.39 2 e-3w: e-Rickshaw/ e-cart 13,590 33.97 3 e-3w: L5 25,238 126.19 Total of Above 3,72,215 493.55

EMPS 2024 is fund limited, with restricted number of vehicles and a term-limited Scheme, i.e., the subsidies for demand incentive are eligible for e-2w and e-3w sold and registered until the funds are available or the number of vehicles supported reaches the maximum number defined category-wise (shown in para above) or until July 31, 2024, whichever comes first. The EVs eligible for incentivisation under EMPS 2024 scheme must be manufactured and registered within the validity period of EMPS -2024 certificate.

Total payout under the demand incentive is limited to Rs. 493.55 crore as per bifurcation provided above. In case the funds for the Scheme or its relevant sub-components are exhausted prior to 31st July 2024, then the Scheme or its relevant sub-components will be closed accordingly, and no further claims will be entertained under the EMPS 2024. The claims submitted under the scheme will be incentivised on first come first serve basis.