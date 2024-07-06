Union Budget 2024-25 Set for Presentation in Lok Sabha on July 23

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the full Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha on July 23, announced Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday. This marks the first Budget of Narendra Modi’s third term. Both Houses of Parliament have been summoned for the annual Budget session from July 22 to August 12. Sitharaman, serving her second consecutive term as Union Finance Minister, will set a record by presenting seven consecutive Union Budgets, surpassing Morarji Desai’s record of six.