Union Budget 2024-25: FM Sitharaman Makes Big Announcements For Bihar, Andhra Pradesh

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made significant announcements for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, including enhancements in infrastructure and special financial support.

The announcement targets human resource development, infrastructure, and economic opportunities to transform the eastern region of the country, which includes Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh, into a driving force for achieving “Viksit Bharat.”

In her Budget speech in Parliament, Sitharaman said, “For the Amritsar-Kolkata industrial corridor, we will support the development of an industrial node at Gaya in Bihar. We will also back the construction of several road connectivity projects, including the Patna-Purnia Expressway, Buxar-Bagalpur Expressway, Bodhgaya-Rajgir-Vaishali-Darbhanga, and an additional two-lane bridge over the Ganga River at Buxar, at a total cost of Rs 26,000 crore.”

“Power projects, including the establishment of a new 2,400-megawatt power plant at Pirpainti, will be undertaken at a cost of Rs 21,400 crore,” she added.

The finance minister also announced the construction of new airports, medical colleges, and sports infrastructure in Bihar. She said that additional funding will be allocated to support capital investments.

Sitharaman highlighted that the Bihar government’s requests for external assistance from multilateral development banks will be expedited. She also announced an allocation of Rs 11,500 crore for flood control measures in Bihar. Additionally, funds will be used to develop temple corridors at prominent temples in Bihar, including implementing the Kashi Model in Bodh Gaya. Special funds have also been designated for the Rajgir Jain Temple site.

Andhra Pradesh also benefited from the Union Budget 2024-25, as the finance minister announced special financial support to the state, recognizing its need for capital.