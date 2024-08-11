Union Bank of India Wins Prestigious “Award of Merit” Award in The Open Group India Awards for Innovation and Excellence, 2024

Mumbai : Union Bank of India has been bestowed with the distinguished “Award of Merit” Award in the Open Group India Awards for Innovation and Excellence 2024, Delhi on Jul 31, 2024 under the category of TOGAF Standard/ Enterprise Architecture for its innovative implementation of VR-Based Immersive Training Program on Metaverse.

This prestigious recognition highlights Bank’s commitment to excellence in enterprise architectural practices and validates Bank’s efforts to utilize state of art technology for setting new standards in Banking industry and drive business success by enhanced employee training and development programs.

The Open Group India Awards is a testament to Union Bank of India’s forward-thinking approach and dedication to innovation. By integrating VR into its training program, Union Bank of India has created a dynamic interactive and engaging learning environment for its employees.

As a recipient of the Open Group India Award, Union Bank of India reaffirms its commitment to continuous improvement and innovation in enterprise architecture. The Bank will continue to leverage TOGAF to navigate future challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities, ensuring sustained growth and excellence.