Union Bank of India takes another step towards its commitment to promote sustainability

Mumbai : Union Bank of India, with an aim to become a part of nation’s commitment to mitigate climate change today announced its commitment towards promoting overall sustainability by joining hands with Indian Green Building Council (IGBC-CII) and becoming a founder member of IGBC, India’s premier body for green building Certification and related Services.

Union Bank of India plans to get its Buildings certified in due course. These IGBC-rated projects, as compared to conventional structures demonstrate environment conscious commitment by the Bank and will result in cost savings in terms of – reduction in operating expenses and reduction in CO2 emissions.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajkiran Rai G, Managing Director & CEO, Union Bank of India said, “Union Bank is constantly thriving to incorporate green measures in all its systems and processes. The Bank anticipates growing demand for green solutions and in this line, has launched ‘Union Green Miles’ for purchase of electric vehicles and ‘Union Rooftop Solar’ for installation of Grid connected rooftop solar systems. These initiatives by the Bank align with customers’ commitment to a greener and cleaner world. The Bank has also launched a ‘Green Deposit’ offering for customers who can, now, grow their wealth through investments that have a positive impact on the environment.”

