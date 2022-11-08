Union Bank of India signs agreement with LIC Mutual Fund

Hyderabad : Union Bank of India has signed an agreement with LIC Mutual Fund for distribution of their Mutual Fund products through Union Bank Branches. The agreement was signed by Shri Sanjay Narayan, General Manager of Union Bank of India and Shri Nityanand Prabhu, Executive Director & Business Head, LIC Mutual Fund, in the presence of Shri T.S.Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO of LIC Mutual Fund.

Union Bank of India has been showing good performance in third party income, and is closely working with the Insurance and Mutual Fund partners, to provide niche products to their customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sanjay Narayan, GM, Union Bank of India said “At Union Bank of India, it has always been our endeavour to provide best of the products to our customers. We are happy to announce our tie-up with LIC Mutual Fund, which will augur well for our customers especially in rural and semi-urban areas”. Shri T.S.Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO of LIC Mutual Fund said “We are delighted to partner with Union Bank of India to offer our mutual fund products. Union Bank and LIC MF’s extensive reach across the country, especially in the rural and semi-urban areas, will enable us to reach wider diaspora of investors.”

(Seen in the picture [From L to R]: Shri Rohit Mistry, Head- Business Development & Marketing, LIC Mutual Fund; Shri Nityanand Prabhu, Executive Director & Business Head, LIC Mutual Fund; Shri T S Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO, LIC Mutual Fund; Shri Sanjay Narayan, General Manager – Retail Assets Vertical, Union Bank of India; Shri A.Radhakrishnan, Dy General Manager, TPPD, Union Bank of India.)