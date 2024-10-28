New Delhi : Union Bank of India is observing Vigilance Awareness Week from 28th October to 3rd November on the theme, “ Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity” as envisaged by the Central Vigilance Commission. Various programs are scheduled by the Bank for creating awareness regarding PIDPI, Vigilance, probity and ethics amongst youth, women, employees, their family members and the public at large. Special awareness programs are conducted on Cyber Crime. Extensive use of social media is also being made for wider dissemination of the theme.

At Central Office of Union Bank of India, MD & CEO, Executive Directors, Senior Executives of the Bank and the Executives in the field (PAN India) have adopted Integrity Pledge & committed to uphold highest standards of honesty & Integrity. MD & CEO Ms. A. Manimekhalai through her message appealed all the unionites to follow probity, transparency & integrity in all walks of life to have a sustainable growth and bright future of our nation.

The messages of Hon’ble President, Hon’ble Vice-President, & Hon’ble Prime Minister on Vigilance Awareness Week-2024 were communicated to all the attendees.