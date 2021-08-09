Union Bank of India conducts e-RUPI (Prepaid e-Voucher) module Vaccination Drive Under CSR initiative

Hyderabad: Union Bank of India, a leading Public Sector Bank, today conducted Vaccination Drive at Thane Region through e-RUPI (Prepaid Voucher) module, an innovative digital solution recently introduced by National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) and launched by the honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Union Bank Social Foundation Trust (UBSFT), an extended arm of Union Bank of India which has been in the forefront for carrying out this activity in Thane Region as part of its CSR activities with a aim to provide seamless one-time payment mechanism whereby the Voucher can be redeemed without a Card, Digital Payment App or Internet Banking access.

This e-RUPI is shared with the beneficiaries for a specific purpose i.e. in this case for COVID 19 Vaccination, via SMS or QR code. The major benefits of e-RUPI are:

-End to end digital transaction leading to cost reduction.

-Voucher redemption can be tracked by the issuer.

-Quick, safe and contactless voucher distribution.

-Quick redemption process.

-Lesser decline due to pre-blocked amount.

-No digital or Bank presence required.

At the function held at Bank’s Regional Office premises in Thane today, around 50 beneficiaries were provided with e-RUPI Voucher and vaccinated accordingly.

The dignitaries present on the occasion were Shri Venkatesh M, Managing Trustee, UBSFT, Shri Vivek Kamath, Chief Executive, UBSFT, Shri Rajiv Mishra, Field Genral Manager, Mumbai and Ms Renu Nair, Regional Head, Mumbai (North).