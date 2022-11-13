Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said India’s Ayush sector will command a market share of 23 billion US Dollars globally by 2023.

He said, Ayurveda is one of the finest practices that has emerged from our rich heritage of more than five thousand years.

Mr Sonowal said, the call for ‘Vocal for Local’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a boost to the Indian traditional practices with rich experience of enriching human lives. Ayush Minister was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Silver Jubilee celebration of Ayurveda Vyaspeeth in Nagpur yesterday.

He said, the wide acceptability of Ayurveda, along with other traditional medicinal practices, has given a shot in the arm to the Ayush sector globally. Mr Sonowal said, Ayush Ministry is also undertaking many initiatives to enable our Ayush sector to reach this objective within the desired timeframe.

Meanwhile, Ayush Ministry will showcase its initiatives and various achievements at the 41st India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi between November 14 and 27. The ministry will be highlighting its initiatives around the theme of “Ayush for Global Health’.

Various Ayush Institutes and research bodies of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homeopathy streams will set up their stalls to make people aware on how they can maintain good health by including Ayush in their lifestyle.