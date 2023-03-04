Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomaraddresses the Indian Seed Congress of National Seed Association

Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

The interest of the farmers is paramount, the government will soon launch the Seed Traceability System for good quality seeds – Shri Tomar

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the interest of farmers is paramount for the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. In this direction, to ensure the availability of good quality seeds to our farmers, the Modi Government will soon launch the Seed Traceability System. This will curb the pilferage in the seed trade sector. Union Minister Shri Tomar said this as the chief guest during the two-day Indian Seed Congress organized by the National Seed Association of India in New Delhi today.

Shri Tomar said that suggestions have been taken from the concerned parties on the Seed Traceability System. Farmers will benefit with its launch, as well as all it will help the people doing good work in the seeds sector and ensure that the seed sector works properly. Whatever obstacles come in the way of smooth functioning of the seeds sector, the government is very serious in this regard. He said that this is the first ever government which has abolished the obsolete laws which had become irrelevant in the 75 years of India’s Independence. Taking this issue very seriously, Prime Minister Shri Modi has given strict instructions and abolished about 1,500 such laws, so that they cannot be misused against any institution or individual. It is necessary that the trade & industry sector in the country should be able to function properly, without any fear, and the Modi government has shown it by doing so. For the first time, the Modi government has complimented the taxpayers of the country, as well as by carrying out legal reforms in the interest of all sections, the Government has enabled an atmosphere of trust among all sections of the country. This shows the vision of the government. If we want to make our country a developed nation in the coming time, then this environment of mutual trust will not only have to be improved, but we will also have to strengthen it. Government will appreciate the sentiments of the Industry and the Industry gives its seal of approval that Government has faith in the Industry, then surely we too will not do any wrong thing.

Shri Tomar said that our Agriculture sector is prosperous and it is the backbone of the economy. India is in the leading position in Agriculture, yet in some areas like oilseeds and cotton we are yet to be self-sufficient, stakeholders of the seeds sector should also contribute to make the country AatmaNirbhar by reducing imports. In this direction, the seeds Industry needs to prepare a roadmap and implement it. Shri Tomar said that coming times are a very lucky mascot for India. Everyone has seen the political scenario of the world, India’s credibility and our importance is visible today on the political forums of the world as indelible as never before. Today, a large part of the world expects India to fulfill their needs. Due to the efficient and strong leadership of Prime Minister Shri Modi and everyone’s contribution in the progress of the country, this position of strength has manifested.

The Union Minister said that India has taken rapid steps through ‘Make in India’, while the PM Gati Shakti program is going to strengthen the foundation of a developed India in the coming times. It is the responsibility of all of us who are working in the field of agriculture to be ready to meet the expected needs of the country and the world, keeping in mind the increasing population by the year 2050, as well as facing the challenges of climate change and bringing the country to the leading position while solving problems, this should also be included in our roadmap. Appreciating the contribution of the seed sector in the continuous progress of the agriculture sector, Shri Tomar said that the Seed is the Nature, the development of the Seed leads to the development of the Nature. Irrespective of the field, the seed is important, the quality of the seed is definitely of utmost importance for any field. In the field of agriculture, the quality of seeds, its development, increasing numerically; its use by the farmers and human consumption is a long journey, the people who are participants in this journey are doing their business but at the same time, their responsibility towards mankind is also very important, which should be assumed seriously by all. Shri Tomar also appreciated the contribution of scientists of all the institutes affiliated to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in developing climate friendly and biofortified varieties as well as other superior varieties of seeds. On this occasion, Shri Tomar unveiled the ‘Seeds for Global Unity’ Wall. The office bearers of the association, – Shri M. Prabhakar Rao, Shri Dinesh Patel, Shri Vaibhav Kashikar, Dr. B.B. Patnaik & Shri R.K. Trivedi were also present.