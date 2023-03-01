Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to inaugurate the Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela

The Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela, organized every year by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), will be held in New Delhi from 2 to 4 March 2023, which will be inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar. This time the theme of the fair is “Nutrition, Food and Environmental Protection with Shree Anna”.

IARI Director Dr. A.K. Singh said that the main attractions of the fair this year will Technical Sessions on important and contemporary issues in Agriculture, development of Shree Anna based value chain under International Year of Millets, Smart Farming/Protected Farming Model, Climate Friendly and Sustainable Agriculture, Agricultural Marketing and Exports, Farmers’ Innovations – Potential and Problems, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) – Startup linkages. Thematic exhibitions of key technologies will also be organized, while stalls of research institutes, startups and entrepreneurs will be set up. Shree Anna based stall will educate about different types of Shree Anna, their cultivation practices, value addition and nutritional value. Indian Institute of Millets Research, Hyderabad as well as VPKAS Almora, CAZRI Jodhpur and S.K.N. Agricultural University, Jobner, which are involved in research on Shree Anna, will also participate in the fair. Agri-startups, especially Shree Anna based startups will set up their stalls. This will motivate the youth to venture into startups as a source of livelihood.

Live demonstrations of important varieties of wheat, mustard, gram, vegetables, flowers and fruits will be held at the fair. There will be live webcast of the fair for the benefit of remote farmers and consumers. There will also be stalls of farmers, entrepreneurs, input agencies. Farmers counseling stalls will help in solving the problems of the farmers. Awards will be given by the institute to encourage the farmers. During this, the Innovative Farmers’ Conference will facilitate exchange of ideas among the farmers. Thousands of farmer brothers and sisters will participate in the fair during the three-day event.