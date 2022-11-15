Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurated M&M’s Farm Machinery Plant in Pithampur

New Delhi : Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today inaugurated the first Greenfield Farm Machinery Plant of Mahindra & Mahindra at Pithampur. On this occasion, Shri Tomar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today India has reached such a point that the world looks at us with hopeful eyes. Shri Tomar said that to make the country fully developed, we have to be fully equipped with technology.

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister said that today everywhere people show that it is Make in India. We are Indians, it is a matter of pride for us, while our products make us proud, it is a matter of even greater pride. This thing also shows the spirit of working of our Prime Minister. He said that mechanization and technology are very much needed today. The population of the country and the world is increasing continuously, the challenge of climate change is also in front of us. We not only have to increase our production-productivity, but also supply to domestic as well as other countries as a humane, for which a lot more work will have to be done.

Tomar said that due to his comprehensive vision, Prime Minister Modi opened Jan-Dhan bank accounts of the poor, in which Rs 1.46 lakh crore are deposited today, due to which the cycle of the economy is turning fast. Similarly, Prime Minister Modi started a campaign to build toilets and made the country ODF free and moved forward in the global ranking. He made liquid money available in the accounts of poor women, while he distributed free ration to 80 crore poor people during the crisis of Corona. Shri Modi believes that the dream of developing India cannot be fulfilled without the development of this half of the country’s population. These works being done by Prime Minister Modi are historic, which will have a positive impact far and wide.

The Union Minister said that today the trend of quality testing is increasing. The credibility of branding and quality is increasing in the country and the world. In such a situation, in terms of agricultural equipment, manufacturing in such a holistic way is the first innovation by Mahindra & Mahindra, the target of export of farm equipment has also been set by this company. He said that the need of the hour is that our kingdom should be in the whole world. By supplying to the world as well as fulfilling the domestic needs, India will develop and the reputation as a world guru will also be maintained. Shri Tomar said that Swami Vivekananda had said that the 21st century will belong to India, we should also have our own contribution in proving it. He expressed happiness that even after higher education and good jobs abroad, many youths have come back to India and are attracted towards agriculture.