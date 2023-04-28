Union Agriculture Minister chairs meeting of Union Territories for comprehensive agriculture development

New Delhi: With the objective of comprehensive development of the agriculture sector in the Union Territories, a meeting of these centrally administered territories was held under the chairmanship of the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in New Delhi today. In his opening remarks Shri Tomar said that the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is working with full commitment through various schemes and programmes for the all-round development of the country. It must be ensured there is 100% implementation of these schemes in the Union Territories as well, all the farmers there should also get the benefit of welfare schemes. Work should be done by finding compatibility in adversity.

Union Agriculture Minister Shri Tomar said that proper development of Union Territories is the aim of the Government of India. It is the endeavour of Prime Minister Shri Modi that the benefits of the schemes of the Central Government reach the last person, that is why Union Ministers and other senior officials visit the villages of the border areas. Prime Minister Shri Modi says that the village situated on the border is not the last, but the first village of our country. Assuming this, we should do the work of ensuring their development. The states have taken this call of the Prime Minister very sincerely. Shri Tomar told that just a few days ago he had gone to Ladakh, where there is adequate power supply to the villages adjacent to the border and under the Jal Jeevan Mission, every household is getting tap water. It is the result of Prime Minister Shri Modi’s commitment and broad thinking that the dream of reaching the last person with the light of development is coming true.

Shri Tomar said that the Union Territories and the Central Government complement each other. In these regions too, the path of development should be paved by solving difficulties with mutual dialogue and adaptability. He said that our Agriculture sector is very important and extensive, the number of small farmers is also high but there is enough adaptability to work. There is no dearth of schemes and funds with the Central Government, there is a need for complete implementation of the schemes. Shri Tomar said that all eligible farmers, animal herders and fishermen should get the benefits of Kisan Credit Card (KCC), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi etc. So far, crores of farmers have received about 2.5 lakh crore rupees under the PM Kisan, credited to their accounts. The crops that are grown there should be promoted; along with other states, these regions should also be in the lead in the race for development. There should also be a change in the standard of living of the small farmers of the Union Territories.

In the meeting, Union Agriculture Secretary Shri Manoj Ahuja along with officers of Union Territories also gave their views. Officials from Agriculture and other Central Ministries and concerned Central/State Institutions were present in the meeting.