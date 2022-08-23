Union Agriculture Minister attends the convocation ceremony of Indian Veterinary Research Institute

New Delhi : The 10th Convocation of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Izzatnagar (Bareilly) was held today with the Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar as the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, Shri Tomar said that the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, is working with full dedication to transform and move the country forward.

Shri Tomar said that on the occasion of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, everyone has to fulfill their old resolutions and simultaneously start working on new resolutions. By the time India completes 100 years (Amrit Kaal) of the country’s independence, India should establish as the best nation in the world. For this, institutions and students, all should join hands and contribute towards the nation.

Congratulating those who received degrees at the convocation, Shri Tomar said that educational institutions play an important role in the development of youth and students feel proud by getting excellent education.

Describing the relationship between the Nature and animals as unbreakable, Shri Tomar said that along with humans, it is our duty to take care of livestock and birds and to take care of their health. Animals have immense importance, so we address animals as livestock. The total livestock population in India is 535.78 million and poultry population is 851.18 million, almost the same as our population. The livestock wealth of the country is quite rich, not only in numerical but also in terms of genetic diversity.

Shri Tomar said that the agriculture sector can only be complete with other allied sectors including animal husbandry, beekeeping and fisheries. Along with agriculture, for the growth of the country, one has to work responsibly in allied sectors including animal husbandry. To improve the breed of animals, keep them healthy, this is the need of the hour. People are also affected when the disease occurs in milch animals. Keeping in view the importance of animal husbandry sector, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has made a provision of a special package of Rs.15000 crore in the form of Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Fund under the AatmaNirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) campaign. Shri Tomar informed that recently indigenous vaccine (Lumpi-Pro Vac-Ind / Lumpi-ProVacInd) has been launched to protect animals from lumpy skin disease.

On the occasion, Shri Tomar presented the degrees and awards in the presence of Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Shri Kailash Choudhary, former Union Minister and Bareilly MP Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar, ICAR Deputy Director General (Animal Science) Dr. Bhupendra Nath Tripathi, IVRI Director Dr. Triveni Dutt and other dignitaries.

During the ceremony, three technologies developed by the IVRI were released. Dr. Mahendra Pal Yadav, Dr. Kamal Mall Bujarbarua and Dr. Anil Kumar Srivastava have been awarded the degree of Vigyan-Varidhi (Honorary) of Indian Veterinary Research Institute (Deemed to be University).

Shri Tomar also inaugurated the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium at the IVRI complex.