Union Agriculture and Farmers welfare Minister of India meets with Agriculture and Rural Development Minister of Israel at Jerusalem

New Delhi : A Round Table meeting between Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Shri Narender Singh Tomar and Agriculture & Rural Development Minister of Israel, Mr. Oded Forer was held on 11-05-2022 in Parliament House, Jerusalem during the visit of Indian delegation to Israel. The Minister discussed various issues related to modern agro techniques, capacity building, transfer of knowledge know-how and support in the fields of agriculture, water management, environment and rural development with the Minister of Agriculture, Israel and other stakeholders, keeping in view the scope and potential of agriculture development in both the countries.

During the interaction, MASHAV’s agricultural cooperation programmes and other stakeholders professional training activities in India were appreciated. The Minister stated that Indian Government has to explore the possibilities to adopt MASHAV’s activities in India focusing on capacity building and transfer of knowledge for which Centres of Excellence will be established in each State.

The deliberations during the meeting of Indian delegation with Agriculture & Rural Development Minister of Israel were extremely beneficial for agriculture development in India.