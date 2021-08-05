New Delhi :Electricity is a concurrent subject. Supply/distribution of electricity to consumers is done by the respective State Governments and/or State Power Utilities. All the States and Union Territories (UTs) including Madhya Pradesh have signed MoUs with the Central Government to ensure 24×7 power supply to all households, industrial & commercial consumers and adequate supply of power to agricultural consumers w.e.f. 1st April 2019 onwards. Government of India assists the States through its various schemes including Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), Integrated Power Distribution Scheme (IPDS) and Ujjwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) to enable them to achieve the objective of providing uninterrupted power supply to all households.

Under Saubhagya scheme, as on 31.03.2021 all the States have reported 100% electrification of all the willing un-electrified households, identified before 31.03.2019. As reported by the States, 2.817 crore households have been electrified upto 31.03.2021 since the launch of Saubhagya.

Under DDUGJY, Saubhagya and IPDS scheme funds are released against the sanctioned projects in installments based on the utilisation of amount released earlier and fulfillment of stipulated conditions. Total Grant of Rs.27,327 crore, Rs.3,868 crore and Rs.15,902 crore have been disbursed to the States during the last three years and current year (up to 30.06.2021) under DDUGJY, Saubhagya and IPDS scheme, respectively. Saubhagya scheme got closed on 31.3.2019. The State of Madhya Pradesh reported 100% electrification of all the willing un-electrified households in the State as on 31.3.2019.

As per independent surveys, the availability of power in rural areas has gone up from an average of 12 hours in 2015-16 to 20.50 hours in the year 2020; and in the urban areas, the availability of power has gone up to 22.23 hours. In June, 2021, the average availability of power in the rural areas was 22.17 hours, and in urban areas it was 23.36 hours.

This information was given by R.K. Singh , Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.