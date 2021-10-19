UNICEF Odisha in collaboration with Aaina launched the 7th season of KALLOLA

Bhubaneswar : UNICEF Odisha in collaboration with Aaina, an Odisha-based voluntary organization launched the 7th season of KALLOLA, a celebration of children’s creativity, and here today on the theme of “Period Talks & Menstrual Health & Hygiene”. The launch was attended by Archita Sahu, Eminent Actress and Ambassador of Red Dot Campaign initiated by UNICEF, Monika O. Nielsen, Chief, UNICEF Odisha, Ananta Mahapatra, Chair Jury, Kallola, Subas Das, Resource Persons of Kallola 2021, and Sneha Mishra, Secretary, Aaina. The event also hosted Ranjan Panda, Youth4Water, Nitya Jacob, SuSanA, Shiny Saha, IRC who had joined virtually. The festival this year is in collaboration with the Youth4Water, SuSanA, IRC, and OMHH Alliance.

Kallola 2021 will focus on creativity of children and will produce short films (30, 60 and 90 seconds) for the children on the theme “Period Talks & Menstrual Health & Hygiene”.

Speaking on the occasion Ms Archita Sahu said, I am happy to be associated with Kallola. Kallola has showcased different topic. I was reluctant to share on the topic with anyone. The problem which our generation has faced should not be faced by next generation. This is the best platform where the issue can be raised.

Speaking at the function, Dr Monika O. Nielsen, Chief, UNICEF Odisha said, I am happy that this year Kallola 2021 focuses on this particular theme of “Periods Talk and Menstrual Hygiene Management “ which will give a platform to reach out to wider audiences and reduce the silence around periods. Apart from personal importance, this opportunity also has social significance. Open discourse on menstruation, menstrual taboos and myths can be the first steps towards breaking the taboos and overcoming the fear and shame associated with menstruation. This year through Kallola, we will be seeing children and adolescents directly participate in expressing their ideas into films. Through film making workshops, adolescents will learn script writing, filming and editing the films to make the final product a true representation of their views and ideas. We are excited by the possibilities these workshops will give to the children and eager wait to see what films their create.

Speaking on the programme, Ms Shipra Saxena said, ”This is not just a womanly topic and involvement of man is significant in taking this discourse. This is a very integrated part of life and cannot be omitted.

Ms Neha Naidu said due to lack of awareness there is more number of drop out of school girls.

Ms Radhika Srivastava said, for UNICEF participation of children is more important, we have ensured that more and more children’s involvement is essential in this process.

Ms. Sneha Mishra said that it is an immense pleasure to announce the 7th edition of Kallola with a different theme which is rather unexplored and again ensuring children’s participation in the program. Also with the partnership of Youth4water, SuSana & IRC we look forward to collect films beyond Odisha as well this year. Moreover the film makers will have sufficient time to conceptualize and execute their vision with extended submission timeline.

Ms Shilpi Reema Rath facilitated the programme and Ms Smriti Mohanty, Programme Manager extended her vote of thanks to the guests, media and persons associated with Kallola.

Background:

Kallola 2021 will focus on two parts

• Kallola with Children: – Celebrating the Creativity of Children. This part of Kallola ensures participation from the children. Their activities orbit from nuances of the filmmaking process like developing scripts to technical workshops for shooting to post-production. One of the main highlights is the festival week where children participate with great endeavourer and enthusiasm; interrelate with resource persons, celebrities, ambassadors etc.

Post festival week activities include discussion on accompanying themes on a platform concerning to Children’s Rights.

• Kallola for Filmmakers: – This year the duration of the film-making by the adults has been increased and the outreach is intended for a greater impact. Film-makers will submit their expression of interest to formulate the scripts for short films that are 30, 60 or 90s long. Registered filmmakers will receive an invitation to attend the workshop on this year’s theme. A designated panel of jury will hand pick 10 scripts and will be rewarded with incentive. These nominated scripts will be brought to screen into short films by the respective filmmakers. These films will be premiered during the Global MHM Week Campaign and other forums.\

• Film Makers are requested to give their Expression of Interest by 31st December 2021 through the site.