UNFPA Honors India’s Leadership in Maternal Health and Family Planning

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has recognized India’s extraordinary progress in advancing Maternal Health and Family Planning. Dr. Natalia Kanem, Executive Director of UNFPA, felicitated Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Health Secretary, by presenting a plaque and certificate and underlined UNFPA’s unwavering commitment to partnering with India toward women’s health and well-being.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is implementing a number of programmes to improve maternal health outcomes toward achieving zero preventable maternal deaths. These include assured quality and respectful maternity care under the Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan Yojana (SUMAN), Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA) and the Midwifery Services Initiative.

In the presence of Smt. Aradhana Patnaik, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Health Mission; Smt. Meera Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Reproductive & Child Health (RCH); Mr. Pio Smith, Asia Pacific Regional Director for UNFPA; and Ms. Andrea M. Wojnar, UNFPA India Representative, Dr. Kanem commended India’s monumental efforts in reducing the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) by an impressive 70% between 2000 and 2020, positioning the country to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of an MMR below 70 before 2030. This remarkable progress has saved the lives of thousands of women across the country, particularly those from marginalized communities.

India’s Family Planning program has reached new heights, with the Total Fertility Rate reduced below the replacement level (TFR-2). Over the years, UNFPA has played a key role in expanding the basket of contraceptive choices, including the recent inclusion of Subdermal Implants and injectable Depot Medroxyprogesterone Acetate (DMPA).

The Ministry’s leadership in global reproductive health forums was acknowledged with India holding key positions in the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn & Child Health (PMNCH) and the Family Planning 2030 (FP2030) global partnership.

During the meeting, Dr. Kanem reaffirmed UNFPA’s steadfast commitment to supporting India’s efforts in advancing the health and well-being of women, girls, and young people.

As UNFPA commemorates 50 years of partnership with the Government of India, this event marks a significant moment in their shared mission to ensure the health and well-being of every woman and young person in India as the nation progresses toward the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Dr. Indu Grewal, Additional Commissioner (Family Planning/Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques/ABP), Dr. Pawan Kumar, Additional Commissioner (Maternal Health & Immunization), Dr. Zoya Ali Rizvi, Deputy Commissioner (Nutrition & Adolescent Health), delegates from UNFPA and other senior officials from the Ministry were also present at the event.