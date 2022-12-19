Unemployment Rate (UR) in Jammu & Kashmir was 6.7%and 5.9% during 2019-20 and 2020-21: Rameswar Teli

New Delhi : The data on Employment and Unemployment is collected through Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) since 2017-18. The survey period is July to June of next year. As per the latest available Annual PLFS reports, the estimated Unemployment Rate (UR) on usual status in Jammu & Kashmir was 6.7%and 5.9% during 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively, which shows that the unemployment rate in Jammu & Kashmir has declined.

Employment generation coupled with improving employability is the priority of the Government. Accordingly, the Government of India has taken various steps for generating employment in the country. The Government of India has announced Aatmanirbhar Bharat package to provide stimulus to business and to mitigate the adverse impact of Covid 19. Under this package, the Government is providing fiscal stimulus of more than Rupees Twenty Seven lakh crore. This package comprises of various long term schemes/ programmes/ policies for making the country self-reliant and to create employment opportunities.

The Aatmanirbhar Bharat RojgarYojana (ABRY) was launched with effect from 1st October, 2020 to incentivize employers for creation of new employment and restoration of loss of employment during Covid-19 pandemic. The terminal date for registration of beneficiaries was 31.03.2022. Since inception of the scheme, till 28.11.2022, benefits of Rs. 7855.07 Crore have been provided to 60.13 lakhs beneficiaries under the scheme. In Jammu & Kashmir, benefits of Rs. 35.39 Crore have been provided to 19.34 thousands beneficiaries under the scheme till 28.11.2022.

Government is implementing Prime Minister Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi Scheme) since June 01, 2020 to facilitate collateral free working capital loan to street vendors to restart their businesses, which were adversely impacted during the Covid-19 pandemic. As on 02.12.2022, 37.68 lakh loans amounting to Rs.4,378 Crore have been disbursed under the scheme. In Jammu & Kashmir, 17.95 thousands loans have been disbursed under the scheme as on 02.12.2022.

The Government of India is encouraging various projects involving substantial investment and public expenditure on schemes like Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) and Deen Dayal Antodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM)etc. for employment generation.

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was launched by the Government for facilitating self-employment. Under PMMY, collateral free loans uptoRs. 10 lakh, are extended to micro/small business enterprises and to individuals to enable them to setup or expand their business activities. Upto 25.11.2022, an amount of Rs 15.56 lakh crore was disbursed in 37.76 crore loan accounts sanctioned under the scheme. In Jammu & Kashmir, an amount of Rs. 4,209.69 crore was disbursed in 1.89 lakh loan accounts sanctioned during 2022-23 (till 25.11.2022) under the scheme.

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes is being implemented by the Government with an outlay of Rs. 1.97 lakh crore, for a period of 5 years starting from 2021-22 which have potential for creating 60 lakh new jobs. All these initiatives are expected to collectively generate employment in the medium to long term through multiplier-effects.

PM Gati Shakti is a transformative approach for economic growth and sustainable development. The approach is driven by seven engines, namely, Roads, Railways, Airports, Ports, Mass Transport, Waterways and Logistics Infrastructure. This approach is powered by Clean Energy and Sabka Prayas leading to huge job and entrepreneurial opportunities for all.

Besides these initiatives, various flagship programmes of the Government such as Make in India, Start-up India, Stand-up India, Digital India, Housing for All etc. are also oriented towards generating employment opportunities.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Shri Rameswar Teli in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.