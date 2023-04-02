Underscoring SBI Life’s focus on protection, the brand ties up with Rajasthan Royals as lead helmet partner for 2023

Mumbai – SBI Life Insurance, one of the most trusted private life insurers in the country, has announced its association with Rajasthan Royals franchise as their lead helmet partner for the 2023 season of the Biggest Cricket League. As part of the collaboration SBI Life’s logo will be displayed prominently on the Rajasthan Royals helmet during all their matches in 2023.

SBI Life’s strategic alliance with Rajasthan Royals franchise signifies the role of protection played by helmet on ground, similar to that of insurance in life, both of which essentially act as enablers for individuals to purse their dreams. Helmet being one of the most visible assets in cricket offers an extraordinary opportunity for SBI Life to symbolically emphasise on the important role of insurance. Being present in one of the most watched cricket leagues augurs well for the brand to establish a strong bond with today’s consumer and impress upon the need for insurance.

Link to the video – https://youtu.be/_vzunARFaG0

Expressing his excitement, Mr. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication and CSR, SBI Life Insurance said, “SBI Life is making a ‘Dil Se Royal’ entry at the Biggest Cricket League in a cricketing crazy nation like ours. This is a landmark association marking SBI Life’s foray into mainstream sports partnerships. As a brand we continuously explore meaningful associations which help us establish a deeper connect with the consumer. In today’s age of information overload, our choice of Cricket as the sport, the Biggest Cricket League, Rajasthan Royals as a team and Helmet as the asset, have been strategically thought through keeping in mind the brand synergies and the purpose we serve. We are extremely excited to leverage our association to impress upon the need for insurance as a protector and enabler for individuals to pursue their dreams, which is symbolically represented by the helmet; which protects the player and enables him to play without worrying about setbacks. The brand’s presence on the Rajasthan Royal’s helmet provides an unmissable brand recall with an extremely high reach, which will help us drive home the message of uncompromisable protection provided by insurance.”

He further added, “We sincerely hope the visibility offered by the sport will go a long way in spreading awareness about the importance of insurance and furthering the national agenda of ‘Insurance for all’ by 2047.”

Commenting on the partnership, Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Executive Officer, Rajasthan Royals said, “We are thrilled to partner with SBI Life, a company that shares our commitment to making a difference in people’s lives. At the Royals, we have always believed in the power of sports to bring about positive change, and this partnership is a testament to that belief. We look forward to working together to promote the importance of insurance for all and to creating meaningful opportunities for our fans and communities.”

At SBI Life we are driven to transform the society though insurance solutions which liberate individuals to pursue their dream, by securing the needs and aspirations of their loved ones. SBI Life’s comprehensive range of life insurance products are designed to provide long-term financial protection, savings, and investment opportunities, enabling the customers to pursue their goals with confidence and peace of mind. The partnership with Rajasthan Royals which is on a mission to Transform Society through Cricket will go a long way in creating a lasting impact for the nation by bringing the focus on protection as an enabler for individuals to pursue their dreams.