Under UDAN, 453 routes have commenced, operationalizing 70 Airports including 2 Water Aerodrome & 9 Heliports

New Delhi : Ministry of Civil Aviation launched Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) – UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) on 21.10.2016 to stimulate regional air connectivity and making air travel affordable to the masses. As on 29.11.2022, after four rounds of bidding under UDAN, 453 routes have commenced, operationalizing 70 Airports including 2 Water Aerodrome & 9 Heliports. More than 2.15 lakh UDAN flights have operated and over 1.1 crore passengers have availed the benefits in UDAN flights so far. The scheme has been able to provide air connectivity to Tier-2 &Tier-3 cities at affordable airfares and has transformed the way people travel.

 The UDAN Scheme is applicable for a period of 10 years from the date of notification of Scheme. The Government has set a target to operationalize 1000 UDAN routes during the currency of the scheme and to revive/develop 100 unserved & underserved airports/heliports/water aerodromes by 2024. The Government of India has approved a budget of Rs. 4500 crore for revival of existing unserved / underserved airports / airstrips of the State Governments, Airports Authority of India, Public Sector Undertakings and Civil Enclaves. Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Implementing Agency, monitors the progress for the revival/development of awarded aerodromes under UDAN and the same is reviewed by the Ministry in consultation with stakeholders time to time.

Details of the 68 identified aerodromes for revival/upgradation under UDAN by 2024, are at Annexure.

Annexure

List of 68 identified RCS Aerodrome, to operationalise by 2024

S. No. Name of State Airport Name Airport/Heliport (H)/ Water Aerodrome (WA)
Andaman & Nicobar Campbell Bay Airport
Andaman & Nicobar Car Nicobar Airport
Andaman & Nicobar Havelock (W) WA
Andaman & Nicobar Long Island (W) WA
Andaman & Nicobar Neil Island (W) WA
Andaman & Nicobar Shibpur Airport
Andhra Pradesh Parkasam Barrage (W) WA
Arunachal Pradesh Daparizo (H) Heliport
Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar (H) Heliport
Arunachal Pradesh Tuting (H) Heliport
Arunachal Pradesh Walong (H) Heliport
Arunachal Pradesh Yinghoing (H) Heliport
Arunachal Pradesh Ziro (H) Heliport
Assam Guwahati River Front (W) WA
Assam Nagaon (H) Heliport
Assam Umrangso Reservoir (W) WA
Chhattisgarh Ambikapur Airport
Daman&Diu Daman Airport
Haryana Ambala Airport
Himachal Pradesh Baddi (H) Heliport
Himachal Pradesh Manali (H) Heliport
Himachal Pradesh Shimla(H) Heliport
Jharkhand Bokaro Airport
Jharkhand Dumka Airport
Jharkhand Hazaribagh Airport
Jharkhand Jamshedpur Airport
Ladakh Kargil Airport
Ladakh Thoise Airport
Lakshadweep Kavaratti WA
Lakshadweep Minicoy WA
Maharashtra Amravati Airport
Maharashtra Ratnagiri Airport
Maharashtra Solapur Airport
Manipur Jiribam (H) Heliport
Manipur Moreh (H) Heliport
Manipur Parbung (H) Heliport
Manipur Tamenglong (H) Heliport
Manipur Thanlon (H) Heliport
Odisha Rourkela Airport
Odisha Utkela Airport
Rajasthan Kota Airport
Rajasthan Uterlai Airport
Tamil Nadu Neyveli Airport
Tamil Nadu Ramnad Airport
Tamil Nadu Tanjore Airport
Tamil Nadu Vellore Airport
Telangana NagarjunaSagar (W) WA
Uttar Pradesh Aligarh Airport
Uttar Pradesh Ayodhya (Faizabad) Airport
Uttar Pradesh Azamgarh Airport
Uttar Pradesh Chitrakoot Airport
Uttar Pradesh Fursatganj Airport
Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur Airport
Uttar Pradesh Jhansi Airport
Uttar Pradesh Meerut Airport
Uttar Pradesh Moradabad Airport
Uttar Pradesh Muirpur (Korba) Airport
Uttar Pradesh Sarsawa (Saharanpur) Airport
Uttar Pradesh Shravasti Airport
Uttarakhand Dharchula (H) Heliport
Uttarakhand Joshimath (H) Heliport
Uttarakhand Mussoorie (H) Heliport
Uttarakhand Nainital (H) Heliport
Uttarakhand Haridwar (H) Heliport
Uttarakhand Ramnagar (H) Heliport
West Bengal Burnpur Airport
West Bengal Cooch Behar Airport
West Bengal Kalaikunda Airport

The above list of 68 RCS Aerodromes is as on 30.11.2022.

This information was given by the Minister for Civil Aviation Sh. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia to the  questions in Lok Sabha today.

