New Delhi : Ministry of Civil Aviation launched Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) – UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) on 21.10.2016 to stimulate regional air connectivity and making air travel affordable to the masses. As on 29.11.2022, after four rounds of bidding under UDAN, 453 routes have commenced, operationalizing 70 Airports including 2 Water Aerodrome & 9 Heliports. More than 2.15 lakh UDAN flights have operated and over 1.1 crore passengers have availed the benefits in UDAN flights so far. The scheme has been able to provide air connectivity to Tier-2 &Tier-3 cities at affordable airfares and has transformed the way people travel.

The UDAN Scheme is applicable for a period of 10 years from the date of notification of Scheme. The Government has set a target to operationalize 1000 UDAN routes during the currency of the scheme and to revive/develop 100 unserved & underserved airports/heliports/water aerodromes by 2024. The Government of India has approved a budget of Rs. 4500 crore for revival of existing unserved / underserved airports / airstrips of the State Governments, Airports Authority of India, Public Sector Undertakings and Civil Enclaves. Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Implementing Agency, monitors the progress for the revival/development of awarded aerodromes under UDAN and the same is reviewed by the Ministry in consultation with stakeholders time to time.

Details of the 68 identified aerodromes for revival/upgradation under UDAN by 2024, are at Annexure.

Annexure

List of 68 identified RCS Aerodrome, to operationalise by 2024

S. No. Name of State Airport Name Airport/Heliport (H)/ Water Aerodrome (WA) Andaman & Nicobar Campbell Bay Airport Andaman & Nicobar Car Nicobar Airport Andaman & Nicobar Havelock (W) WA Andaman & Nicobar Long Island (W) WA Andaman & Nicobar Neil Island (W) WA Andaman & Nicobar Shibpur Airport Andhra Pradesh Parkasam Barrage (W) WA Arunachal Pradesh Daparizo (H) Heliport Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar (H) Heliport Arunachal Pradesh Tuting (H) Heliport Arunachal Pradesh Walong (H) Heliport Arunachal Pradesh Yinghoing (H) Heliport Arunachal Pradesh Ziro (H) Heliport Assam Guwahati River Front (W) WA Assam Nagaon (H) Heliport Assam Umrangso Reservoir (W) WA Chhattisgarh Ambikapur Airport Daman&Diu Daman Airport Haryana Ambala Airport Himachal Pradesh Baddi (H) Heliport Himachal Pradesh Manali (H) Heliport Himachal Pradesh Shimla(H) Heliport Jharkhand Bokaro Airport Jharkhand Dumka Airport Jharkhand Hazaribagh Airport Jharkhand Jamshedpur Airport Ladakh Kargil Airport Ladakh Thoise Airport Lakshadweep Kavaratti WA Lakshadweep Minicoy WA Maharashtra Amravati Airport Maharashtra Ratnagiri Airport Maharashtra Solapur Airport Manipur Jiribam (H) Heliport Manipur Moreh (H) Heliport Manipur Parbung (H) Heliport Manipur Tamenglong (H) Heliport Manipur Thanlon (H) Heliport Odisha Rourkela Airport Odisha Utkela Airport Rajasthan Kota Airport Rajasthan Uterlai Airport Tamil Nadu Neyveli Airport Tamil Nadu Ramnad Airport Tamil Nadu Tanjore Airport Tamil Nadu Vellore Airport Telangana NagarjunaSagar (W) WA Uttar Pradesh Aligarh Airport Uttar Pradesh Ayodhya (Faizabad) Airport Uttar Pradesh Azamgarh Airport Uttar Pradesh Chitrakoot Airport Uttar Pradesh Fursatganj Airport Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur Airport Uttar Pradesh Jhansi Airport Uttar Pradesh Meerut Airport Uttar Pradesh Moradabad Airport Uttar Pradesh Muirpur (Korba) Airport Uttar Pradesh Sarsawa (Saharanpur) Airport Uttar Pradesh Shravasti Airport Uttarakhand Dharchula (H) Heliport Uttarakhand Joshimath (H) Heliport Uttarakhand Mussoorie (H) Heliport Uttarakhand Nainital (H) Heliport Uttarakhand Haridwar (H) Heliport Uttarakhand Ramnagar (H) Heliport West Bengal Burnpur Airport West Bengal Cooch Behar Airport West Bengal Kalaikunda Airport

The above list of 68 RCS Aerodromes is as on 30.11.2022.

This information was given by the Minister for Civil Aviation Sh. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia to the questions in Lok Sabha today.