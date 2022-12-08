New Delhi : Ministry of Civil Aviation launched Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) – UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) on 21.10.2016 to stimulate regional air connectivity and making air travel affordable to the masses. As on 29.11.2022, after four rounds of bidding under UDAN, 453 routes have commenced, operationalizing 70 Airports including 2 Water Aerodrome & 9 Heliports. More than 2.15 lakh UDAN flights have operated and over 1.1 crore passengers have availed the benefits in UDAN flights so far. The scheme has been able to provide air connectivity to Tier-2 &Tier-3 cities at affordable airfares and has transformed the way people travel.
The UDAN Scheme is applicable for a period of 10 years from the date of notification of Scheme. The Government has set a target to operationalize 1000 UDAN routes during the currency of the scheme and to revive/develop 100 unserved & underserved airports/heliports/water aerodromes by 2024. The Government of India has approved a budget of Rs. 4500 crore for revival of existing unserved / underserved airports / airstrips of the State Governments, Airports Authority of India, Public Sector Undertakings and Civil Enclaves. Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Implementing Agency, monitors the progress for the revival/development of awarded aerodromes under UDAN and the same is reviewed by the Ministry in consultation with stakeholders time to time.
Details of the 68 identified aerodromes for revival/upgradation under UDAN by 2024, are at Annexure.
Annexure
List of 68 identified RCS Aerodrome, to operationalise by 2024
|S. No.
|Name of State
|Airport Name
|Airport/Heliport (H)/ Water Aerodrome (WA)
|
|Andaman & Nicobar
|Campbell Bay
|Airport
|
|Andaman & Nicobar
|Car Nicobar
|Airport
|
|Andaman & Nicobar
|Havelock (W)
|WA
|
|Andaman & Nicobar
|Long Island (W)
|WA
|
|Andaman & Nicobar
|Neil Island (W)
|WA
|
|Andaman & Nicobar
|Shibpur
|Airport
|
|Andhra Pradesh
|Parkasam Barrage (W)
|WA
|
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Daparizo (H)
|Heliport
|
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Itanagar (H)
|Heliport
|
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Tuting (H)
|Heliport
|
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Walong (H)
|Heliport
|
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Yinghoing (H)
|Heliport
|
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Ziro (H)
|Heliport
|
|Assam
|Guwahati River Front (W)
|WA
|
|Assam
|Nagaon (H)
|Heliport
|
|Assam
|Umrangso Reservoir (W)
|WA
|
|Chhattisgarh
|Ambikapur
|Airport
|
|Daman&Diu
|Daman
|Airport
|
|Haryana
|Ambala
|Airport
|
|Himachal Pradesh
|Baddi (H)
|Heliport
|
|Himachal Pradesh
|Manali (H)
|Heliport
|
|Himachal Pradesh
|Shimla(H)
|Heliport
|
|Jharkhand
|Bokaro
|Airport
|
|Jharkhand
|Dumka
|Airport
|
|Jharkhand
|Hazaribagh
|Airport
|
|Jharkhand
|Jamshedpur
|Airport
|
|Ladakh
|Kargil
|Airport
|
|Ladakh
|Thoise
|Airport
|
|Lakshadweep
|Kavaratti
|WA
|
|Lakshadweep
|Minicoy
|WA
|
|Maharashtra
|Amravati
|Airport
|
|Maharashtra
|Ratnagiri
|Airport
|
|Maharashtra
|Solapur
|Airport
|
|Manipur
|Jiribam (H)
|Heliport
|
|Manipur
|Moreh (H)
|Heliport
|
|Manipur
|Parbung (H)
|Heliport
|
|Manipur
|Tamenglong (H)
|Heliport
|
|Manipur
|Thanlon (H)
|Heliport
|
|Odisha
|Rourkela
|Airport
|
|Odisha
|Utkela
|Airport
|
|Rajasthan
|Kota
|Airport
|
|Rajasthan
|Uterlai
|Airport
|
|Tamil Nadu
|Neyveli
|Airport
|
|Tamil Nadu
|Ramnad
|Airport
|
|Tamil Nadu
|Tanjore
|Airport
|
|Tamil Nadu
|Vellore
|Airport
|
|Telangana
|NagarjunaSagar (W)
|WA
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|Aligarh
|Airport
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|Ayodhya (Faizabad)
|Airport
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|Azamgarh
|Airport
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|Chitrakoot
|Airport
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|Fursatganj
|Airport
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|Ghazipur
|Airport
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|Jhansi
|Airport
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|Meerut
|Airport
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|Moradabad
|Airport
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|Muirpur (Korba)
|Airport
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|Sarsawa (Saharanpur)
|Airport
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|Shravasti
|Airport
|
|Uttarakhand
|Dharchula (H)
|Heliport
|
|Uttarakhand
|Joshimath (H)
|Heliport
|
|Uttarakhand
|Mussoorie (H)
|Heliport
|
|Uttarakhand
|Nainital (H)
|Heliport
|
|Uttarakhand
|Haridwar (H)
|Heliport
|
|Uttarakhand
|Ramnagar (H)
|Heliport
|
|West Bengal
|Burnpur
|Airport
|
|West Bengal
|Cooch Behar
|Airport
|
|West Bengal
|Kalaikunda
|Airport
The above list of 68 RCS Aerodromes is as on 30.11.2022.
This information was given by the Minister for Civil Aviation Sh. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia to the questions in Lok Sabha today.