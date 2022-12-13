Under the Scheme for Development of Solar Parks and Ultra Mega Solar Power Projects, total of 57 solar parks of aggregate capacity 39,285 MW have been sanctioned: R.K Singh

New Delhi : Total central financial support of Rs. 34422 Cr is envisaged under the PM-KUSUM Scheme, which has been extended till 31.3.2026. The Scheme is a demand driven scheme and capacities are allocated, under the Scheme based on the demand received from the states/UTs.

Under the Scheme for Development of Solar Parks and Ultra Mega Solar Power Projects, total of 57 solar parks of aggregate capacity 39,285 MW have been sanctioned till 30.11.2022.

So far, solar power projects of 10,027 MW have been commissioned in these parks, while a few Solar Parks have been cancelled due to their slow progress. The challenges faced in this scheme, inter-alia include acquisition of clear land; mismatch in timelines between solar projects and power evacuation infrastructure; environmental issues like the Great Indian Bustard (GIB) issue in Rajasthan and Gujarat; deceleration of pace of implementation to a considerable extent due to COVID pandemic, etc.

