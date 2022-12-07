Under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan scheme, Rs 1,538.32 crore has been released to States/ UTs during the last three years

New Delhi : Panchayat being a State subject, their modernization, upgradation by providing infrastructure facilities to Gram Panchayat (GPs) is primarily the responsibility of the concerned State Government. However, under the scheme of Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA), the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has been supplementing and complementing the efforts of State governments by providing financial support to States for certain infrastructural facilities such as Gram Panchayat Bhawans, computers and peripherals for GPs on a limited scale on demand from the states along with funding the capacity building of Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Under RGSA scheme, funds to the tune of Rs. 1,538.32 crore has been released to States/ UTs during the last three years which includes construction of 7,972 Panchayat Bhawans and procurement of 16,407 number of computers and peripherals. During the same period, Rs.285.54 cr. has been released to the State of Uttar Pradesh that includes the construction of 3,204 number of Gram Panchayat Bhawans and procurement of 3,550 number of computers and peripherals.

In addition to provisions of computerization of Gram Panchayats, as stepstowards digitization of Panchayats, the Ministry is implementing e-Panchayat Mission Mode Project (MMP) to provide digital solutions such as e-GramSwaraj application that addresses planning, budgeting, accounting, monitoring, payments by the Panchayats with a view to bring in transparency, accountability and efficiency in local governance. Besides, the application of Audit Online for auditing the Panchayat accounts on utilization of Finance Commission Funds has been put in place.

This information was given by the Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.