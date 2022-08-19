New Delhi : Under the Agneepath Scheme, 14 cases of candidates using fake documents to get admission into ongoing Indian Army Recuitment drive at Hisar were caught on Friday. It has been alleged that the candidates have made attempts to enter the recruitment drive using fake or tampered admit cards.

An official spokesperson of Indian Army Recruitment Office said that Army Recruitment Rally is half -way now and candidates from three tehsils of Fatehabad participated in the rally on Friday. There has been an increase in admission attempts with forged or tampered admit cards. These cases are being caught due to strict vigilance and transparency in the recruitment process. It has been cautioned by the Recruitment Office to initiate strict action against such fraudsters he added.