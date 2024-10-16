Under ‘Special Campaign 4.0’, Ministry of Textiles Reviews 19,882 Files, Weeding Out 2,462 for Efficiency Gains

Ministry of Textiles along with its organizations had commenced the “Special Campaign 4.0” from 2nd October till 31st October, 2024. It is a significant initiative aimed at achieving the goals of institutionalizing Swachhata and minimizing pendency.

The “Special Campaign 4.0” comprises of two phases. Preparatory Phase was carried out from 16th September 2024 to 30th September 2024, the Ministry had set specific targets, including the identification of cleanliness campaign sites, planning for space management & office beautification, recognizing scrap & redundant items, and identification of VIP References, Public Grievances &Appeals for resolution. Files had been identified for reviewing for the purpose of weeding out. Further Scrap material had also been identified in the form of obsolete electronic items, broken and dilapidated furniture etc. for disposal.

As on date Ministry achievement includes 19,882 files reviewed, 2,462 files weeded out. A total of 15,606 Sq ft space had been freed and revenue of over INR 3,75,000 has been earned.

Ministry underlines its unwavering commitment towards achieving the targets set under “Special Campaign 4.0,” making the initiative a notable success and reaffirming the Ministry’s dedication for institutionalizing Swachhata and minimizing pendency across its operations.