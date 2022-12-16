Under Sagarmala Programme, more than 800 projects at an estimated cost of around Rs. 5.4 lakh crore have been identified : Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi : As a part of Sagarmala Programme, more than 800 projects at an estimated cost of around Rs. 5.4 lakh crore have been identified. Sagarmala projects includes projects from various categories such as modernisation of existing ports and terminals, new ports, terminals, RoRo & tourism jetties, enhancement of port connectivity, inland waterways, lighthouse tourism, industrialization around port, skill development, technology centres, etc. These projects are broadly classified into five pillars of Sagarmala

Under the port modernization pillar, 241 projects at cost of around Rs. 2.5 Lakh Cr. have been undertaken for implementation. Ministry is partially funding 20 port modernization projects at an estimated cost of Rs. 1,191 Cr. Out of total 20 projects, 4 projects worth Rs. 157 Cr. have been completed and 11 projects worth Rs. 868 Cr. are under implementation. The State-wise details of port modernization projects is provided in Annexure I.

In Paradip Port, 4 major capacity addition infrastructure projects worth Rs. 3264 Cr. have been implemented in last 7 years. These projects have increased the capacity of port by 55 MTPA. The details of Port Modernization projects at Paradip Port is provided in Annexure II.

Additionally, Deepening and optimization of inner harbour facilities including development of Western Dock on BOT basis to Handle Cape Size Vessels at an estimated cost of Rs. 3004.63 Cr. has been awarded.

Gopalpur is a notified Non- Major Ports in the State of Odisha. Non- Major Ports are under the administrative control of the respective State Governments. Government of Odisha has informed that Gopalpur Port is developed & operational by Gopalpur Ports Limited (GPL) through PPP mode on BOOST basis. Hence, it is the responsibility of GPL to modernize and to augment the capacity of Gopalpur Port.

Annexure I

State wise details of Port Modernization Partially Funded Projects under Sagarmala Programme

State/ UT # of Projects Project Cost (Rs. Cr) Funds Sanctioned (Rs. Cr) Andhra Pradesh 1 86 43 Daman & Diu 2 92 46 Goa 1 14 7 Karnataka 3 263 74 Kerala 4 72 57 Maharashtra 2 184 92 Puducherry 1 44 44 Tamil Nadu 5 356 147 West Bengal 1 81 40 Grand Total 20 1191 550

Annexure II

Details of Port Modernization projects at Paradip Port

Sr No Name of Project Project Cost (Rs. Cr) Capacity Added 1 Development of multipurpose berth to handle clean cargo including containers on BOT basis 431 5 MTPA 2 Development of new iron ore berth for handling iron ore exports on BOT basis 740 10 MTPA 3 Mechanisation of EQ1- EQ2 and EQ3 Berths on BOT basis 1438 30 MTPA 4 Development of New Coal for handling Coal Imports on BOT basis 656 10 MTPA

This information was given by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply to the Lok Sabha