Under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana only quality medicines are supplied through Jan Aushadhi Kendras

Medicines supplied under PMBJP are procured from World Health Organization – Good Manufacturing Practices (WHO-GMP) certified suppliers only, for ensuring quality of the products. Each batch of drugs, after its receipt at the warehouses, is tested at laboratories accredited by ‘National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories’ (NABL). Only after passing the quality tests, the medicines are dispatched to Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs). Any batch not meeting the quality parameters is returned back to the supplier. Only quality medicines are supplied through JAKs.

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), the implementing agency of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana is spreading awareness about the features of PMBJP and benefits of Jan Aushadhi generic medicines through various types of advertisements such as Print Media, Radio advertisements, TV advertisements, Cinema Advertisements and Outdoor publicity like Hoardings, Bus Queue Shelter branding, Bus branding, Auto wrapping, etc. In addition to this, PMBI is also educating the public about the benefits of Jan Aushadhi generic medicines through social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, etc. regularly.

Furthermore, PMBI is also educating citizens of the country about the benefits of Jan Aushadhi generic medicines by organizing Jan Aushadhi Diwas every year on 7th March. Workshops and seminars are organized during various event celebrations such as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, National Unity Day week, etc. to educate the consumers about the PMBJP Scheme.

The sales of medicines and other items sold through Jan Aushadhi Kendras have increased from Rs. 7.29 cr. in 2014 to Rs. 1470 cr. by July 2024. Number of JAKs has increased from 80 in 2014 to 13113 till 31.07.2024, which shows the popularity of the Scheme. Over the last 10 years, sale of medicines worth Rs. 5,600 crores have been made through JAKs, which has led to estimated savings of Rs. 30,000 crore to the consumers.

Till 31.07.2024, 912 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened in aspirational districts, which covers backward and SC/ST dominated areas.