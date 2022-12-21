Under Food Security (Assistance to State Government) (Amendment) Rules, 2022 with effect from 1 st April, 2022, the rate of fair price shop dealers margin enhanced to Rs.90 per quintal for General category States and Rs.180 per quintal for Special

New Delhi : The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ms. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today shared that, as per provisions of the Food Security (Assistance to State Government) (Amendment) Rules, 2022 with effect from 1st April, 2022, the rate of fair price shop dealers margin has been enhanced to Rs.90 per quintal for General category States and Rs.180 per quintal for Special category States. In addition to this, additional dealers margin at the rate of Rs.21 per quintal for General category States and Rs.26 per quintal for Special category States is provided for distribution of foodgrains through ePoS devices. The FPS Dealers Margin and Additional Dealers Margin for e-PoS devices are shared between Central and State/UT Government on 50:50 basis with General Category States and 75:25 basis with Special Category States/UTs. As per the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS )Control Order 2015, operational responsibility of Fair Price Shops including issuance of licenses and supervision of the functioning of Fair Price Shops (FPSs) etc. lies with the respective State Governments. Further, the State/UT Governments are empowered to allow sale of commodities other than the foodgrains at the FPS to improve the viability of fair price operations.

As part of efforts to improve the viability of FPSs, Government of India has taken various initiatives and requested all State/UT Governments to implement additional services at the FPSs, including Common Service Centre (CSC) services, banking services through tie-up with banks/ corporate BCs, banking and citizen-centric services of India Post Payment Bank (IPPB), retail sale of small (5kg) LPG cylinders and sale of other commodities/ general store items etc.. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) agreed to provide all necessary support for selling mini LPG Cylinders through FPSs to interested State/UT Governments.

Sufficient number of procurement centres are opened by State procuring agencies and FCI, keeping in view the procurement potential and geographical spread of the State concerned. Large number of temporary purchase centres, in addition to the existing Mandis and depots/ godowns, are also established at key points for the convenience of the farmers.

Government of India, in association with all States/UTs, has implemented a scheme on ‘End-to-End Computerization of Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) Operations’ including automation of Fair Price Shops (FPSs) to bring transparency and efficiency in the allocation and distribution of highly subsidised foodgrains to beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA). So far, nearly 5.33 Lakh out of total 5.34 Lakh FPSs in the country have been automated by installing ePoS devices.