Under Digital India Programme, Ministry is implementing e-Panchayat MMP with the aim to transform the functioning of Panchayati Raj Institutions: Kapil Moreshwar Patil

New Delhi : Funds under the e-Panchayat Mission Mode Project (MMP) are utilized for Central-level support for maintenance of e-Panchayat applications, faculty support and programme management. The year wise utilization of funds under the e-Panchayat MMP is as under:

(Rupees in Crores)

Year Funds Utilized 2018-19 11.91 2019-20 7.50 2020-21 17.82 2021-22 11.71 2022-23* 7.61

*as on 08-12-2022

To encourage effective use of technology at Panchayat level, apart from facilitating trainings for panchayat stakeholders, various training materials and artifacts relating to eGramSwaraj viz. Brochures, quick reference guide, SOP for Online Payment module etc. have been made available to the Panchayats. These are also available on the eGramSwaraj website. (https://egramSwaraj.gov.in/)

Under Digital India Programme, Ministry is implementing e-Panchayat MMP with the aim to transform the functioning of Panchayati Raj Institutions. Under e-Panchayat MMP, Ministry of Panchayati Raj launched eGramSwaraj, a simplified work-based accounting application to address various aspects of Panchayat functioning viz. planning, budgeting and accounting. The erstwhile applications governing these separate functions have been strung together for the purpose of simplification.

Further, to ensure better financial management of Panchayati Raj Institutions for enhancing transparency & accountability in maintenance of accounts, Ministry has integrated eGramSwaraj with Public Financial Management System(PFMS). It enables Gram Panchayats to make online payments to vendors/ service providers.

In addition to this, for strengthening the transparency and accountability at grassroots level; the Ministry has rolled out an application – AuditOnline under e-Panchayat MMP. It allows for online audit of Panchayat accounts and records detailed information about internal and external audit.

This information was given by the Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.