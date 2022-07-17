Under Amrit Mahotsav, NHAI Plants around 1.25 lakh Saplings in a Single Day

New Delhi: Under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, NHAI organized a nationwide plantation drive and planted around 1.25 lakh saplings in one day through simultaneous plantations at 114 identified locations. This day long initiative was launched at Nagpur by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways. NHAI’s aim is to achieve75 lakhplantations till 15th August 2022 to mark the Amrit Mahotsav,celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence.

In his address Shri Gadkari said that the ministry has been focusing on plantation and transplantation of trees. A lot of emphasis is also on geotagging of these saplings so that the progress and growth of these plants can be monitored. He also called upon people to come forward and participate in this program to have a sustainable and long lasting impact of the plantation drive.

Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation Gen. (Retd) Dr. V.K. Singh and NHAI Chairperson also planted saplings at a function organized inDasna, Ghaziabad. In his address, Shri Singh said that as per the vision of the PrimeMinister we have been working tocreate a viable and sustainable ecosystem and this plantation drive will go a long way in enhancing the environment.

NHAI Chairperson Smt. Alka Upadhyaya said that NHAI has been working diligently to not only create a world class National Highway network but is also put a lot of effort in sustaining the environment. The Chairperson also said that under the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ there has been a lot of impetus on afforestation and on creation of‘Amrit Sarovars’ across India to recharge and rejuvenate the water bodies along the National Highways.

Spreading the message of environment sustainability, the drivesawactive participation from public representatives, local people of civil society, NGOs, college students and women Self Help Groups (SHGs) in different states.

Under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’NHAI has takenmany initiatives that include plantation drives and creation of Ponds or ‘Amrit Sarovars’ near the National Highways that helps to rejuvenate water bodies and ground water.