“Unani System, one of the effective medications for Boosting overall Immunity during COVID-19” said by Prof. Dr. Asim Ali Khan, Director General – CCRUM, Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India

New Delhi: AYUSH Committee, PHDCCI organized a Webinar on “Proven & Effective Unani System as Immunity Booster during COVID-19”. The webinar was graced with the presence of Padma Bhushan Vd. Devendera Triguna, President of AMAM, All India Ayurvedic Congress and Ayurveda Mahasammelan, Prof. Dr. Asim Ali Khan, Director General – CCRUM, Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India, Dr. M.A. Qasmi, Joint Advisor (Unani), Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India, Mr. Pradeep Multani, Sr. Vice President, PHDCCI, Mr. Arvind Varchaswi, Chair, AYUSH Committee, PHDCCI & Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva, Mr. Jitender Sodhi, Co- Chair, AYUSH Committee, PHDCCI & Managing Director, AYUSH Herbs Pvt Ltd and today’s session moderator Mr. Vivek Seigell, Assistant Secretary General, PHDCCI.

The other eminent panellist present were Dr. Mohammad Akram, Associate Professor & Head, Deptt. Of Tahaffuziwa Samaji Tibb, Jamia Hamdard, Prof. Ashhar Qadeer, Dept. Of Kulliyat, Ajmal Khan Tibbia College, AMU Aligarh (U.P), Dr. Khursheed A. Ansari, Associate Professor, Dept. of Anatomy, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, Dr. Aleemuddin Qaumri, Reader & Head of Dept. of Moalijat, National Institute of Unani Medicine, Bangalore, Dr. Santosh Joshi, Sr. General Manager, R&D, Hamdard Laboratories India, Mr. Sameer Kant Ahuja, Chief Manager (Regulatory) Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

While welcoming the Government dignitaries Mr. Pradeep Multani, Sr. Vice President, PHDCCI in his welcome remarks deliberated about Unani medicine and its increase in usage in India and abroad. The Unani System of Medicine offers treatment of diseases related to all the systems and organs of the human body. The Unani treatments for chronic ailments are highly effective and acceptable.

Mr. Multani emphasized that Immunity is a defense system within the body to protect the host from invading pathogens. The body can neutralize & eliminate the pathogenic micro-organism & their toxic products, thus protecting the individual. The most common problem of all sort of infections is tackled very successfully by the Unani system of medicine approach in strengthening the immune system which in turn eliminates infectious agents and exert least side effect.

Padma Bhushan Vd. Devendera Triguna, President of AMAM, All India Ayurvedic Congress and Ayurveda Mahasammelan thanked Ministry of AYUSH for their efforts for promoting all AYUSH system and said that Unani medicine has played a critical role in developing overall immunity and fighting against the pandemic.

Mr. Arvind Varchaswi, Chair, AYUSH Committee, PHDCCI & Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva in his remarks gave an industry perspective and the importance of Unani System as Immunity Booster during COVID-19. He also highlighted that Unani System of Medicine offers treatment of diseases related to all the systems and organs of the human body. The treatments for chronic ailments and diseases of skin, liver, musculo-skeletal and reproductive systems, immunological and lifestyle disorders have been found to be highly effective and acceptable.

Prof. Dr. Asim Ali Khan, Director General – CCRUM, Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India talked about Unani system has a global presence in India and various other countries. He said that Unani immunomodulators has played a significant role in building overall immunity of an individual.

Prof. Dr. Khan thanked Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India for their continuous support in promoting Unani system of medicine. He said, Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM) has done several clinical trials & research studies during COVID-19. The system has established Unani centers with a specialist for treating patients.He has also mentioned about National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM) which has been developed as a model for post graduate, teaching, and research in Unani System of Medicine. He further mentioned that all system of AYUSH is working together for promoting AYUSH system in India.

Dr. M.A. Qasmi, Joint Advisor (Unani), Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India while lauding the constant efforts of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry and assured that we will be working together with the Industry to boost the Unani system.

Dr. Mohammad Akram, Associate Professor & Head, Deptt. Of Tahaffuziwa Samaji Tibb, Jamia Hamdard mentioned that prevention is the only cure in these current times. He further mentioned that COVID-19 will live longer than our expectations and there is no effective treatment in any system of medicines. He also mentioned that people need to focus on immunity-boosting and physical health well-being. Proper ventilation, healthy diet, constant exercise, proper sleep, retention, and elimination of body and less mental illness need to be focus areas for achieving good immunity.

Prof. Ashhar Qadeer, Dept. Of Kulliyat, Ajmal Khan Tibbia College, AMU Aligarh (U.P) talked about the concept of Tabiyat that systematically regulates the body. He mentioned that Covid-19 has its immunity and its power will change according to the immunity of the body. He emphasized that immunity-boosting is the only prevention of COVID-19.

Dr. Khursheed A. Ansari, Associate Professor, Deptt. of Anatomy, JamiaHamdard, New Delhi in his presentation on proven and effective Unani system as immunity booster during covid-19, highlighted that prevention is better than cure. He discussed the self-protection and prevention needed for the spread of the disease like wearing the mask, social distancing, sanitization, and many more. He talked about the general Unani Prophylaxis which included restriction of diet; have nonveg diet; eating citrus foods; have warm sips of water; have afternoon nap; don’t do heavy exercises; no alcohol consumption; steam inhalation; fumigation with sandal, camphor, and pomegranate rind and many more.

Dr. Aleemuddin Qaumri, Reader & Head of Deptt. of Moalijat, National Institute of Unani Medicine, Bangalore in his presentation deliberated about the immune system, types, and process. He further deliberated about the COVID-19 pandemic, its pathogenesis, and factor. He mentioned that immune response determines the host severity of symptoms like severe/moderate/mild. Talking about Unani medicines and immunity he discussed its principles and practices. He mentioned that the regimen has to be taking micro and macronutrients like vitamin C, D and minerals like Cu, Se, Zn, Fe, etc. he also mentioned that vitamin D3 is essential for boosting the immune system.

Dr. Aleemuddin Qaumri emphasized that a novel pandemic condition has no certain treatment. Vaccinations under trial phase and prevention are needed to be prioritized. The role of alternate systems of medicine emerged as an ‘immune booster’ rather than immunomodulators.

Dr. Santosh Joshi, Sr. General Manager, R&D, Hamdard Laboratories India mentioned that people have faith in Unani and, it has grown in a multi-fold manner. He discussed the concept and types of immunity. He also mentioned the programs and products of Hamdard which has helped in boosting immunity in the COVID-19 times.

Mr. Sameer Kant Ahuja, Chief Manager (Regulatory), Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd while giving a background about Unani medicines, their importance, history, and government regulations towards it discussed the common compound Unani formulations and common immunostimulant single drugs of Unani medicines for boosting immunity. He highlighted that the Unani system is one of the oldest forms of medication. He also urged the Industry to come forward and work together on R&D, so that it reaches more heights of success and meets the global demand.

Mr. Jitender Sodhi, Co-Chair, AYUSH Committee, PHDCCI gave a formal vote of thanked all the eminent dignitaries for joining today’s webinar. Mr. Sodhi also talked about the significance of Unani medicine in boosting overall immunity and use of herbal remedies, dietary practices, and alternative therapies which could help in combating the ongoing pandemic.

The webinar was sponsored by AYUSH Herbs Private Limited and Association of Manufacturers of Ayurvedic Medicine (AMAM) and attended by over 150 participants.