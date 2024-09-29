Unacademy Elevates Abhishek Pipara as Chief Financial Officer for Unacademy Centres

Bengaluru, September 28, 2024: Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform* announced the promotion of Abhishek Pipara as the CFO for Unacademy Centres. An accomplished finance leader who has been with Unacademy for over 6.5 years, Abhishek has played a pivotal role in setting up processes and systems in the initial years and leading fundraising and acquisitions for Unacademy.

Abhishek is a Chartered Accountant and a Company Secretary by qualification, with more than 16 years of work experience across various industries and sectors. He is a seasoned finance leader, who has been a crucial part of Unacademy’s journey in the last 6+ years. In his new role as CFO of Unacademy Centres, he will be focusing on driving efficiency, unit economics, growth and profitability at a Centre level.

Prior to Unacademy, he has worked in various roles in start-ups and consulting firms such as Little App, Zovi and Deloitte.

“I’m excited to announce that Abhishek Pipara, who has been with Unacademy for over 6 years, is being elevated to the role of CFO for Unacademy Centres. Abhishek has been an instrumental part of our journey, driving financial efficiency and strategic growth. With his leadership, I’m confident we will continue to scale and excel as we move forward.” said Gaurav Munjal, Co-founder and CEO, Unacademy.