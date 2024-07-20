Unacademy announces the launch of UNSAT 2024

National, 20th July 2024– Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform* announced the fourth edition of the Unacademy National Scholarship and Aptitude Test (UNSAT), its biggest scholarship test supporting the growing aspirations of IIT JEE and NEET UG Learners. UNSAT is a gateway to a world of exceptional education, top-tier Educators, and the chance to compete alongside some of India’s brightest minds.

In a competitive landscape where dreams of excelling in NEET UG and IIT JEE exams are paramount, UNSAT emerges as a beacon of hope. Learners who crack UNSAT significantly enhance their prospects of success in these prestigious examinations. They gain access to a world-class learning experience and the expertise of the finest Educators, propelling them closer to their goals.

But UNSAT doesn’t stop there. It opens doors to an Exclusive Rankers’ Group, offering learners a unique opportunity to elevate their chances of securing a top-100 rank in coveted examinations. With UNSAT, the journey to academic excellence becomes an exciting reality, promising a brighter future for the scholars of tomorrow.

Key Features of UNSAT 2024:

Exam Dates: Round 01: 22nd September – 20th October (Two Slots: 12PM – 1PM everyday); Round 02: November 10

Round 01: 22nd September – 20th October (Two Slots: 12PM – 1PM everyday); Round 02: November 10 Exam Mode: Round 01 Online: (Website), Offline: (Unacademy Centres and selected schools (OMR bases); Round 02 – Unacademy Centres

Round 01 Online: (Website), Offline: (Unacademy Centres and selected schools (OMR bases); Round 02 – Unacademy Centres Eligibility Criteria: Class 6 to 12, 12th passout IIT & NEET Aspirants

Class 6 to 12, 12th passout IIT & NEET Aspirants Exam Fee: Online/Offline – Free

Online/Offline – Free Result Declaration:November, 2024

Benefits to learners :-

– An exclusive learning experience at CERN, Switzerland

– Many more exciting rewards

– Up to 90%* scholarship at Unacademy Centres and on Online Subscription

– Total scholarships worth ₹150 Crores*

– Selection in Special Rankers Group

– Get an All India Rank