UN Secretary-General Lauds Indian Peacekeepers in Lebanon Amid Rising Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres expressed his deep appreciation for India and other nations contributing troops to the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, particularly amidst the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Nearly 900 Indian soldiers are part of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), deployed along the Blue Line, which separates Israel and Lebanon. Guterres acknowledged the dangers faced by peacekeepers in the region and praised their efforts in maintaining stability under challenging conditions.