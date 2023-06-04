UN Secretary-General has expressed his deep sadness over the loss of life and injuries sustained during Train Accident in Balasore of Odisha, India

New Delhi: The UN Secretary-General has expressed his deep sadness over the loss of life and injuries sustained during India’s worst rail disaster this century, when three trains collided in the eastern state of Odisha on Friday.

In a statement issued on Saturday issued by his Spokesperson, António Guterres, extended his deep condolences to the families of the victims, “as well as the people and Government of India.” He also wished a swift and full recovery to those injured.

The UN in India also tweeted heartfelt condolences, adding “our thoughts are prayers are with all affected.”

Around 2,000 people were believed to be travelling on the trains. Dozens of the dead have yet to be identified with some relatives still searching for loved ones.

Rescue work was completed on Saturday and work continues to clear the wreckage. A major investigation is underway into the cause of the disaster.

Preliminary findings suggest that both passenger trains had approached a district station in Balasore having been given a green signal.

India has one of the largest rail networks in the world. The worst rail disaster in its history took place in 1981, when an overcrowded train was blown into a river during a cyclone in Bihar state, killing around 800 people.