New Delhi :UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres calls for a four-day Orthodox Holy Week humanitarian pause to the war in Ukraine and urges all champions of peace around the world to join his Easter appeal i.e. Save lives. Stop the bloodshed and destruction. Open a window for dialogue and peace.

The 4-day Easter period should be a moment to unite around saving lives and furthering dialogue to end the suffering in Ukraine, said UN Secretary.

Besides, he also said that this year, Orthodox Holy Week is being observed under the cloud of a war that represents the total negation of the Easter message. Instead of a celebration of new life, this Easter coincides with a Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine.

The United Nations is ready to send humanitarian aid convoys during this period to these locations. We are submitting detailed plans to the parties.