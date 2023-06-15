UN General Assembly adopts Resolution to establish a new Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers, piloted by India

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed happiness as UN General Assembly adopted Resolution to establish a new Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers piloted by India.



The Prime Minister tweeted;



“Delighted that the Resolution to establish a new Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers, piloted by India, has been adopted in the UN General Assembly. The Resolution received a record 190 co-sponsorships. Grateful for everyone’s support.”



