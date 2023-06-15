NationalTop News

UN General Assembly adopts Resolution to establish a new Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers, piloted by India

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed happiness as UN General Assembly adopted Resolution to establish a new Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers piloted by India.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Delighted that the Resolution to establish a new Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers, piloted by India, has been adopted in the UN General Assembly. The Resolution received a record 190 co-sponsorships. Grateful for everyone’s support.”

