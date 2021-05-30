UN backed first music video on pollution and environment ‘Prithvi Manthan’

An epic thriller based on Siva strotam and Sagar Mathan prepared by odia team

Bhubaneswar: Auromira Entertainment, the production house behind the wildly popular viral music video ‘Aigiri Nandini’ collaborates with Veteran Singer Susmita Das to release an epic thriller and action song titled ‘Prithvi Manthan’. This music video based on Shiva Tandava Strotam and Sagar Manthan (Churning of the Sea).

Mr Siddhanta Das, former Director General of Forest, Government of India and husband of singer Sushmita Das has written the concept note based on which Shiv Kumar Bilagrami penned the lyrics. Om Prakash Mohanty has composed the music. This music video directed by Dev Meher featuring Suryamayee.

Director of the music video Dev Meher said that, “Apart from being the only song from India to be backed by the UN body for 2021, this music video has several firsts. For the 1st time in India, a music video on Pollution has been built at this scale combining CGI, Choreography, Performance, and Art. Similarly, for the 1st time a concept on the environment has been musically fused into Shiva Tandava Stotram. “

Singer Susmita Das said that, “I like to produce songs on contemporary social issues to sensitize public sentiment as I believe music is the most powerful medium to reach out to the masses. My earlier song “Ayigri nandini…” based on Durga Strotram, on the theme of women’s empowerment was highly appreciated by music lovers. I thought Shiv Tandav Stotram being so very intense and energetic could form basis of a song to generate awareness on Environment.”

On this occasion Siddhanta Das said that, “I very sincerely wish the song to circulate far and wide. It is not for entertainment, but for spreading an important message for creating mass awareness. Therefore, I seek support of Environmentalists and celebrities in different fields who are passionate about conservation of Environment to promote the song.”

United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR) a Govt of Karnataka undertaking have given consent to use their logo in the video film as a token of endorsement. Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd also has given support for the project.