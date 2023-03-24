Ultra-fast Airtel 5G Plus service now live in 29 cities of Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s leading telecommunications services provider, today announced that its ultra-fast 5G service is available to customers in 500 cities in the country. Airtel added 235 cities to its network, making it one of the largest roll-outs to date. Now the Ultra-fast Airtel 5G Plus service is live in 29 cities of Odisha which includes cities liks Kendrapada, Jajpur Road, Bolangir, Talcher, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Puri, Anugul, Sambalpur, Balasore, Berhampur, Bhawanipatna, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda, Paradeep & Bargarh Town, Bhadrak, Baripada, Khurda, Malkangiri, Bhanjanagar, Jajpur Town, Nuapada, Jagatsinghpur, Jeypore, Nowrangpur, Patamundai, Sonepur. As the company continues to augments its network, Airtel 5G Plus is now available in every major city from the upper northern city in Kashmir to the southern tip of Kanyakumari.

Commenting on the launch, Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said,“We are delighted to see the rapid pace of 5G adoption in the country. Airtel was the first to offer 5G services in October 2022, and today’s mega launch is our promise to connect every Airtel customer in the country with ultra-fast Airtel 5G Plus. We have already covered 500 cities and are adding 30 to 40 cities every single day.By September of 2023, we expect to expand our 5G footprint to all of urban India.”

Airtel 5G Plus has three compelling advantages for customers. First, it runs on a technology that has the widest acceptance in the world with the most developed ecosystem. This ensures that all 5G smartphones in India seamlessly work on the Airtel network. Second, the company promises to deliver the best experience – between 20 to 30 times higher speeds than today coupled with a brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connect. Finally, the Airtel 5G Plus network is also kinder on the environment because of its special power reduction solution.

The company also launched unlimited 5G data for its customers with the view to encouraging them to experience the power of the Airtel 5G Plus network. Customers will now be able to experience ultrafast, reliable and secure 5G Plus services without having to worry about data exhaustion as the company removes the capping on data usage across all existing plans.

In the last one year, Airtel has demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases that will change the way customers lead their lives and do business. From India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India’s first private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru to partnering with Mahindra & Mahindra to make its Chakan manufacturing facility, India’s first 5G enabled auto manufacturing unit, Airtel has been at the forefront of 5G innovation.