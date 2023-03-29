UK Realty Launches Two New Residential Projects in Mumbai worth Rs.3000 crores

Mumbai: UK Realty, one of the leading builders has recently announced the launch of two new projects that are set to redefine owning a home in Mumbai – UK LUXECITY & UK lONA. UK Realty intends to invest over 3000 crores towards their completion.

UK LUXECITY, Phase II is spread across 3.5 acres of land in Kandivali East and offers Vastu-compliant 1 BHK compact, 1 & 2 BHK residences with stunning views of lush green hills and cityscapes. The township features multiple engagement zones where residents can enjoy their free time from home, making it the perfect place to upgrade your lifestyle. UK Realty is planning to invest 700 Cr in Phase II and 2100 Cr in the upcoming phase III. Below are certain pointers on why they’ve chosen Kandivali as their preferred location.

Located in the promising region Well-connected location surrounded by a wide range of social and cultural hotspots. Upcoming coastal road project 30+ amenities

On the other hand, UK lONA, located in Andheri (East), is designed with zero waste space to ensure that every square foot is well-utilized with minimal waste of space. The project caters to every necessity and offers a breathtaking view of the surrounding area. With Andheri East being the center of Mumbai’s residential, commercial, and industrial development, UK lONA provides the perfect opportunity for influential living. It will attract an investment of Rs. 200 crores. Additionally, UK IONA has:-

18+ amenities Zero waste space Well-connected location Metro stations and JVLR Road Construction area of 221782.43 Sq. Feet

Commenting on the launch, Dinesh Bansal, Chairman of UK Realty said,” We are delighted to launch these two projects that represent the best of aspirational residences in Mumbai. Our aim has always been to offer our customers the finest comfort and convenience. UK LUXECITY and UK IONA showcase our commitment to excellence. UK LUXECITY’s Vastu-compliant residences and abundant amenities create a peaceful and harmonious living environment that is difficult to find in Mumbai. The township’s engagement zones offer residents a perfect place to unwind and enjoy quality time with their families and friends. UK IONA also offers residents an impeccably designed living space that maximizes every inch of the area, ensuring zero-waste space. This feature alone makes UK IONA stand out from most other residential projects in the area. We are confident this will exceed our customers’ expectations and offer them a lifestyle they have always dreamt of.“

UK Realty’s new projects aim to emphasize on high-end living spaces in Mumbai by providing world-class amenities and value to enhance the daily living experience.