UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak praises the Odia movie “Whispers of a Storm”

By Odisha Diary bureau

The award-winning Odia movie “Whispers of a Storm” is highly praised by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak at UK Asian Film Festival. The UK PM in his video address lauded “Whispers of a Storm” while commending one of the longest running film festival across the globe.

“Whispers of a Storm”, a film by Amartya Bhattacharya tells the story of coastal villages of Odisha affected and devastated by the cyclone “Fani” in 2019.

