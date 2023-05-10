UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak praises the Odia movie “Whispers of a Storm”

The award-winning Odia movie “Whispers of a Storm” is highly praised by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak at UK Asian Film Festival. The UK PM in his video address lauded “Whispers of a Storm” while commending one of the longest running film festival across the globe.



“Whispers of a Storm”, a film by Amartya Bhattacharya tells the story of coastal villages of Odisha affected and devastated by the cyclone “Fani” in 2019.